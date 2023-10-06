Man to die for killing wife in Chuadanga





CHUADANGA, Oct 5: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Alamdanga Upazila.



Chuadanga District and Sessions Court Judge Zia Haider handed down the verdict at around 12 pm in presence of the accused.



The court also fined the man Tk 20,000.



Advocate Abul basar, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the case statement, Fantu Mandal had extramarital affairs with various women. Following this, he often quarrelled with his wife Dalima Khatun.



In the evening of March 15, 2023, Fantu hacked his wife to death with a sharp weapon in Sabas Beel field of Polbagunda Village. He, later, hid the body inside the pipe of a solar irrigation pump.



Jamirul Islam, son of the deceased, filed a murder case with Alamdanga Police Station as the plaintiff in this regard.

After investigation, the investigating officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court.



Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Thursday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



