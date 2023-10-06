

World Teachers Day observed in districts



This year's theme of the Day is - "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Noakhali, Pirojpur and Panchagarh.

KHULNA: Students, teachers and employee of Khulna University (KU) brought out a colourful rally on the campus for the first time marking the Day.



The rally led by Professor KU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Mahmud Hossain was organized with the aim of increasing the courtesy and respect to the teachers and upgrading quality education.



The rally was brought out from Hadi Chattar, and it ended on Adommo Bangla Chattar after parading the main streets of the campus.



Thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the permission to observe the Day stately, the VC said that after the announcement of UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate World Teachers' Day, the Day is being observed for the first time in Bangladesh.



Self-esteem and respect to the teachers will be established by observing this Day.



Professor Amit Roy Chowdhury, treasurer of KU, and Professor Dr SM Firoz, president of the Teachers' Association, among others, also spoke at the event.



Registrar (Acting) of the university Professor Khan Gholam Kuddus conducted the programme.



KU teachers, students, officers, and guardians participated in the rally, along with deans, heads of disciplines, provosts, heads of departments, and director of student affairs.



Meanwhile, other educational institutions including Government Brozolal College also observed the Day.



NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out from Maijdi Government Technical School and College in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.



Principal of Maijdi Government Technical School and College Md Humayun Kabir, and instructors Didarul Alam Chowdhury, Mohammad Hashem, Krittibas Das, Md Imran Hossain, Ikhtiar Hossain and Umme Salma, among others, were present at the programme.



PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.



Pirojpur Collegiate School and College governed by the district administration brought out a rally from the institution premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the school auditorium.



Principal of the school Md Kaderul Muktadir presided over the meeting.



Besides, a Milad Mahfil was also arranged on the occasion.



Similar programmes were also organized at Government Hatem Ali Girls' School in Mathbaria Upazila of the district.



Head teacher of the school Md Ruhul Amin presided over the discussion meeting.



Teachers, guardians and students were present at the programme.



DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Debiganj Upazila of the district.



Debiganj Primary Education Department organized a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad hall room on the occasion of the Day.



Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Malek Chishti was present as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Education Officer Ajmal Hossain in the chair.



Primary Shiksha Samity Debiganj Upazila Unit President Nazrul Islam, its General Secretary (GS) Abdus Salam Litu, Primary School Assistant Teachers' Family President Kalyan Roy, and its GS Safiul Haque Sohail were present there as special guests.



Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the Upazila Parishad premises, which paraded the main streets of the town.



