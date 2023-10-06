Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: Officials

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

KYIV, Oct 5: Ukrainian officials said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store and cafe in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered region bordering Russia, where Moscow's forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.

"The brutal Russian crime of hitting an ordinary grocery store with a rocket is a completely deliberate terrorist attack," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed.

Zelensky posted an image of a woman kneeling over the body of someone apparently killed in the strike, with other corpses strewn around her, while rescue workers worked nearby.

The head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov said the strike hit a cafe and shop around 1:15 pm (1015 GMT) in the village of Groza.

The village is 30 kilometres (around 20 miles) west of Kupiansk, a frontline town, and is estimated to have had a pre-war population of around 500 people.

"Rescuers are working on the scene," he said, adding that a 6-year-old boy was among the dead. One child had been injured, he added.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


US rejects report claiming India-Canada row may hit Delhi-Washington ties
At least 14 dead, 102 missing in India glacial lake burst
Typhoon Koinu lashes Taiwan with record winds
Imran approaches IHC seeking suspension of trial court verdict in Toshakhana case
Russian strike kills at least 49 in east Ukraine: Officials
India wants Canadian diplomats to leave over killing row
Indian spies infiltrated West long before Canada's murder claim
Imran's bail plea in cipher case to be heard in open court: IHC


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft