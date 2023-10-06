Video
FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

PARIS, OCT 5: FIFA on Wednesday lifted its suspension on Russia's under-17 teams, following in the footsteps of UEFA, and clearing the way for them to play at the World Cup.

UEFA last week reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions but maintained a ban on the country's senior sides due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The decision is conditional on Russian teams playing under the name of the "Football Union of Russia", while the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would not be allowed either, FIFA said.

Russia was barred from all international football tournaments following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian boys' under-17 team will not participate at next month's World Cup in Indonesia, after being banned from taking part in qualifying.

"The FIFA Council reiterated its condemnation of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and confirmed that the remaining terms of the decision made on 28 February 2022 remain in force until the end of the conflict," world football's governing body said.

In response to UEFA's decision, the Ukrainian football association said that it will boycott all competitions featuring Russian sides, while Poland will refuse to play against teams from the country.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

