FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup







UEFA last week reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions but maintained a ban on the country's senior sides due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.



The decision is conditional on Russian teams playing under the name of the "Football Union of Russia", while the country's flag, anthem and national playing kit would not be allowed either, FIFA said.

Russia was barred from all international football tournaments following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian boys' under-17 team will not participate at next month's World Cup in Indonesia, after being banned from taking part in qualifying.



"The FIFA Council reiterated its condemnation of Russia's illegal war in Ukraine and confirmed that the remaining terms of the decision made on 28 February 2022 remain in force until the end of the conflict," world football's governing body said.



