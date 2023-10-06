MCC punishes members involved in spat







LONDON, OCT 5: Marylebone Cricket Club has expelled one member and suspended two others following an ugly altercation with Australia players during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's.The normally sedate London ground erupted in fury following the controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the match, on July 2.Spectators were incensed by the incident, in which Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow walked out of his crease, thinking the ball was dead.The tourists were confronted in the pavilion at Lord's, the headquarters of the MCC, as they returned to their dressing room for lunch.A flashpoint between Australian batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner and MCC members was caught by television cameras. �AFP