Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

MCC punishes members involved in spat

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

LONDON, OCT 5: Marylebone Cricket Club has expelled one member and suspended two others following an ugly altercation with Australia players during the second Ashes Test against England at Lord's.

The normally sedate London ground erupted in fury following the controversial dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow on the final day of the match, on July 2.

Spectators were incensed by the incident, in which Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after Bairstow walked out of his crease, thinking the ball was dead.

The tourists were confronted in the pavilion at Lord's, the headquarters of the MCC, as they returned to their dressing room for lunch.

A flashpoint between Australian batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner and MCC members was caught by television cameras.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup
Alvarez and Doku strike late to push Man City past Leipzig
Barca 'get rid of ghosts' with important win at Porto
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host WC in 2034
Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay get automatic places for 2030 WC
Newcastle thrash PSG on C’League homecoming
MCC punishes members involved in spat
Pakistan eye easier ride on World Cup rollercoaster


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft