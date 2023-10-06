Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Root helps England to 282-9 in World Cup opener

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Root helps England to 282-9 in World Cup opener

Root helps England to 282-9 in World Cup opener

AHMEDABAD, OCT 5: New Zealand bowlers led by Matt Henry kept England in check to 282-9 despite Joe Root's 77 in the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday.

The Black Caps invited England to bat first at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad with the English missing their talisman Ben Stokes due to a hip injury.

England lost regular wickets as batsmen failed to convert their starts into bigger scores but Root stood out and put on a key stand of 70 with skipper Jos Buttler, who made 43.

The rest of the batting lacked firepower against a Kiwi attack that missed Tim Southee but kept coming back at the champions in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final when England won a tied match on boundary count back at Lord's.

Henry returned figures of 3-48. Spinners Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips took two wickets each.

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow gave England a brisk start but the Kiwi bowlers soon removed the openers to take control of play on a sunny afternoon in front of a smattering of fans inside the 132,000-capacity arena.

Malan fell caught behind off Henry and Bairstow's knock was cut short by Santner, who got the batsman out for 33 off his left-arm spin.

Harry Brook took on Rachin Ravindra in the left-arm spinner's first over to smash two fours and a six before the bowler had his revenge on the final delivery.

Brook, coming in the starting line-up for Stokes, attempted another big hit but got caught at deep mid-wicket.

Root raised his 37th ODI half-century off 57 balls laced with two fours and one six off a reverse scoop shot.

But he fell to Phillips' off spin while attempting a reverse sweep and England slipped further before Adil Rashid and Mark Wood ensured the team played out their 50 overs.  

Rashid (15) and Wood (13) put on an unbeaten stand of 30 to deny the bowlers after England slipped to 252-9.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup
Alvarez and Doku strike late to push Man City past Leipzig
Barca 'get rid of ghosts' with important win at Porto
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host WC in 2034
Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay get automatic places for 2030 WC
Newcastle thrash PSG on C’League homecoming
MCC punishes members involved in spat
Pakistan eye easier ride on World Cup rollercoaster


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft