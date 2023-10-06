Men's kabaddi team beat Thailand in Asiad







The winners' lead the first half by 23-12 points. Earlier, Bangladesh made a winning start beating Japan by 52-17 points in their opening group match and suffered a 55-18 points defeat to India in their second match of the group.



Bangladesh were eliminated from the games after losing their second to Chinese Taipei by 31-18 points in their third group match.

Karate

Bangladesh's karate discipline of 19th Asian Games has begun from today (Thursday) at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium.



Nu May Marma of Bangladesh finished eighth position in the women's individual event. She landed in pool two of round one and scored 36.30. �AFP



