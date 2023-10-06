Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Men's kabaddi team beat Thailand in Asiad

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

Bangladesh kabaddi team finished their 19th Asian Games campaign with a winning note when they beat Thailand by 45-29 points in their ultimate group A match held at Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center Court 1 on Thursday.

The winners' lead the first half by 23-12 points. Earlier, Bangladesh made a winning start beating Japan by 52-17 points in their opening group match and suffered a 55-18 points defeat to India in their second match of the group.

Bangladesh were eliminated from the games after losing their second to Chinese Taipei by 31-18 points in their third group match.

Karate
Bangladesh's karate discipline of 19th Asian Games has begun from today (Thursday) at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium.

Nu May Marma of Bangladesh finished eighth position in the women's individual event. She landed in pool two of round one and scored 36.30.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


FIFA to allow Russia to play at Under-17 World Cup
Alvarez and Doku strike late to push Man City past Leipzig
Barca 'get rid of ghosts' with important win at Porto
Saudi Arabia announces bid to host WC in 2034
Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay get automatic places for 2030 WC
Newcastle thrash PSG on C’League homecoming
MCC punishes members involved in spat
Pakistan eye easier ride on World Cup rollercoaster


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft