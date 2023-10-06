Video
Asian Games Men's Cricket 2023

Bangladesh, India lock horns in semifinal today

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh, India lock horns in semifinal today

Bangladesh, India lock horns in semifinal today

Bangladesh will take on India today in the first semifinal of Asian Games Men's Cricket 2023 at Zhejiang University of technology Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field Stadium in China.

The match will start at 7:00am (BST).

Bangladesh team reached in semies winning the last ball thriller against Malaysia in the quarterfinal on October 4. Bangladesh batter frustrated and skipper Saif Hasan was the fighter in that match, who scored 50 off 52 while Afif Hossain gathered 23 runs.

Both the Bangladesh openers Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan Joy couldn't open the account while one-down batter Zakir Hasan managed to score one run. Bangladesh therefore, were able to post 116 runs on the board against an opponent like Malaysia.

Bangladesh batters need to be serious and show their guts against mighty Indian bowlers like Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.

Parttimer Afif had been phenomenal with the ball to pick three wickets but regular spinner Rakibul Hasan was not up to the mark. So did Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan and Ripon Mondol.

They will have to prove their efficiency against devastating Indian batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will play in the second semifinal of the day at the same venue with the final slated for October 7.

The Bangladesh cricket team won gold in the Guangzhou Asiad in 2010 and secured bronze in the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.




