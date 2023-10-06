Video
Turkey's inflation hovers near 60pc after policy U-turn

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

ISTANBUL, Oct 5: Turkey's annual inflation rate held steady near 60 percent last month, official data showed Tuesday, offering the first evidence that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's economic policy U-turn was working.

The TUIK state statistics agency said consumer prices rose 61.5 percent over the 12-month period ending in September. The annual rate stood at 58.9 percent in August and 47.8 percent in July.

The month-on-month increase in prices also slowed to 4.8 percent in September from 9.1 percent in August and 9.5 percent in July.

Inflation was spearheaded by a 30.3 percent monthly jump in the cost of education in the new school year. But the price of items such as clothing only rose by 2.6 percent on the month.

The data suggest that Turkey's inflation rate is starting to peak after Erdogan signed off on a series of interest rate hikes that have taken the policy rate to 30 percent from 8.5 percent in four months.

"The small (by Turkey's recent standards) rise in inflation to 61.5 percent last month, from 58.9 percent in August, provides the first signs that the inflation spike is close to levelling off," Capital Economics analyst William Jackson said.
 
Erdogan had been a lifelong supporter of the unorthodox economic theory that high interest rates cause -- rather than cure -- inflation.     �AFP




