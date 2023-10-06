CCCI signs business deal with Sonali Bank







Chamber President Omar Hazzaz and Sonali Bank PLC General Manager Md Saiful Aziz signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions.



Chamber President Omar Hazzaz presided over the event while Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Directors AKM Akhter Hasen, Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Mohammad Monir Uddin, Mahfuzul Haque Shah and Sonali Bank PLC General Manager Md Saiful Aziz, Deputy General Manager Md Forkan and Ariful Kabir were spoke among others.

Chamber President Omar Hajjaz said 'As part of investment attraction and business facilitation, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has launched One Stop Service (OSS) to provide 58 services of 19 institutions through an online platform.



As part of that, CCCI will integrate its CO payment service into the OSS platform. Once the OSS platform is fully implemented, traders and investors will be able to avail their services hassle-free in less time and cost.'



