Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

The NRBC Bank PLC has provided financial assistance to two meritorious students, Konok Ahmed Rajon from Dhaka University and Rafsan Ahmed Soad from Notre Dame College.
 
On Thursday, the bank's MD and CEO Golam Awlia handed over the cheques to them. The funding was provided under the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

These two students are academically talented but their families lack the financial means to support their education expenses.

The company secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib, Head of Support and Services Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, FVP of Sustainable Finance Unit, CRMD Saiful Islam, and Rafsan's father Mr. Mominur Islam were present during this ceremony.

Konok Ahmed has achieved a GPA-5 in both HSC and SSC examinations and has been admitted to the Department of Islamic History at Dhaka University. Konok Ahmed Rajon is the son of a day labor from Harinakunda, Jhenaidah district. Kanak's father is the sole breadwinner in a family of five members.

On the other hand, Rafsan Ahmed Soad, the son of a shopkeeper in Nilphamari, has enrolled in the 11th grade in the Science group at Notre Dame College. Rafsan has also achieved GPA-5 in SSC from Science group under Dinajpur Education Board.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey's inflation hovers near 60pc after policy U-turn
CCCI signs business deal with Sonali Bank
NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage
NBR reduces fees for land registration
Pran Dairy signs deal with Krishi Bank
Walton gets Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022
GIB inks deal with KMB Int'l Money Transfer
Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft