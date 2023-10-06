NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage







On Thursday, the bank's MD and CEO Golam Awlia handed over the cheques to them. The funding was provided under the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.



These two students are academically talented but their families lack the financial means to support their education expenses.

The company secretary Mohammad Ahsan Habib, Head of Support and Services Division Major (Retd.) Parvez Hossain, FVP of Sustainable Finance Unit, CRMD Saiful Islam, and Rafsan's father Mr. Mominur Islam were present during this ceremony.



Konok Ahmed has achieved a GPA-5 in both HSC and SSC examinations and has been admitted to the Department of Islamic History at Dhaka University. Konok Ahmed Rajon is the son of a day labor from Harinakunda, Jhenaidah district. Kanak's father is the sole breadwinner in a family of five members.



On the other hand, Rafsan Ahmed Soad, the son of a shopkeeper in Nilphamari, has enrolled in the 11th grade in the Science group at Notre Dame College. Rafsan has also achieved GPA-5 in SSC from Science group under Dinajpur Education Board.



