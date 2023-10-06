Video
NBR reduces fees for land registration

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has reduced tax or fees on land registration while moving away at the same time from area-based land registration fees or tax to Mouja-based land registration tax.

This information has been revealed on Wednesday in a notification or SRO signed by NBR tax policy member Dr Sams Uddin Ahmed.

The notification has revised land registration tax of fees for various commercial and residential areas based on location of Mauzas.

Earlier, the maximum tax rate for registration of land at source was Tk 20 lakh or 8 per cent of the deed value whichever is higher, which has now been reduced to Tk 15 lakh or 8 per cent of the deed value whichever is higher in the revised SRO.
According to the new order, the land is divided into 5 categories.

Among them, Class 'A' land will be commercial areas built by government agencies, Class 'B' will be residential areas of government agencies, Class 'C' and 'D' will be commercial and residential areas established by private companies respectively.

Land outside these four classes will be in 'E' class. Registration tax or fees is fixed according to class.

Earlier, under the Income Tax Act 2023, property registration tax was doubled in all areas of the country including Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj and Gazipur as per 'source tax rules'.

Whether transferring immovable property or land and flats in any area of Bangladesh, acquisition of ownership requires double taxation. That is, where in the area where the tax was 1, 3 and 4 per cent at the time of registration, it was increased to 2, 6 and 8 per cent.

As registration tax, if buying a property in Gulshan, Banani, Motijheel, Dilkusha, North South Road, Motijheel extended area and Mohakhali the buyer had to pay 8 per cent per katha or Tk 20 lakh whichever is the highest for registration of land, flat or any structure.

It is to be noted that 'Income Tax Bill-2023' was passed in parliament on June 18 this year. On July 3, NBR published the new rules of tax at source under the Income Tax Act 2023 in the form of gazette.



