Pran Dairy signs deal with Krishi Bank







Mohammad Mainul Islam Khan, General Manager (In charge) of the Local Principal Office of BKB Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Corporate Finance) of Pran-RFL Group, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations on Thursday at the head office of the Bank in the capital's Motijheel.



BKB Chairman Md. Nasiruzzaman, Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, Salma Banu and High officials of BKB and Pran were also present at the event.

Under the deal, farmers will get money in their bank account after providing the milk to Pran Dairy and Pran will get necessary finance through the bank to assist the dairy sector.



Addressing the program Md. Nasiruzzaman said, a new door of digital investment has been opened through this agreement for the first time in the history of BKB. The initiative will help the dairy sector to go ahead.



Uzma Chowdhury said: "The initiative will help us to move forward to 'Smart Bangladesh' gradually. Pran Dairy is collecting raw milk from farmers and manufacturing numerous products including pasteurized milk, powder milk, ghee, flavored milk, yogurt, sweet and cheese after processing raw milk.



This multi-use of milk not only play a role to fulfill the demand for nutrition but also help the farmers to get fair price for the milk and assist them to become an entrepreneur.



The country's leading milk processor Pran Dairy Limited and Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) signed a deal on supply chain finance to promote the country's dairy sector.Mohammad Mainul Islam Khan, General Manager (In charge) of the Local Principal Office of BKB Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Corporate Finance) of Pran-RFL Group, signed the deal on behalf of their respective organizations on Thursday at the head office of the Bank in the capital's Motijheel.BKB Chairman Md. Nasiruzzaman, Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan, Deputy Managing Directors Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, Salma Banu and High officials of BKB and Pran were also present at the event.Under the deal, farmers will get money in their bank account after providing the milk to Pran Dairy and Pran will get necessary finance through the bank to assist the dairy sector.Addressing the program Md. Nasiruzzaman said, a new door of digital investment has been opened through this agreement for the first time in the history of BKB. The initiative will help the dairy sector to go ahead.Uzma Chowdhury said: "The initiative will help us to move forward to 'Smart Bangladesh' gradually. Pran Dairy is collecting raw milk from farmers and manufacturing numerous products including pasteurized milk, powder milk, ghee, flavored milk, yogurt, sweet and cheese after processing raw milk.This multi-use of milk not only play a role to fulfill the demand for nutrition but also help the farmers to get fair price for the milk and assist them to become an entrepreneur.