

Walton gets Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022



In the hi-tech industries category of the award, Walton gained the first place in terms of its annual turnover, manufacturing import substitute products, usage of locally made raw materials, employment creation, CSR activities, proper usage of lands, environment protection, said a press release.



A total of 12 industrial units, including Walton, in six categories received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over a golden crest and certificate of honour to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam.



Among others, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were also present as special guests.



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the event while Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana delivered a welcome speech.



