

GIB inks deal with KMB Int'l Money Transfer



Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and Kamru Miah, CEO of KMB International Money Transfer Limited, UK signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



With the agreement Bangladeshi expatriates in the United Kingdom can now send their remittance safely and easily to their loved ones in Bangladesh through the branches, sub branches and Agent Banking Outlets of Global Islami Bank.

Bangladeshi expatriates in other counties of Europe will also be able to avail of this service shortly.



