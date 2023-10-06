Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Desk

Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson

Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson

Towfika Aftab has been unanimously re-elected as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Citizens Bank PLC recently.
 
Aftab obtained master's degree in political science and LLB from University of Dhaka and thereafter got herself involved in legal profession.

She has been in the legal profession for over last 26 years and acquired reputation for her professional acumen and dexterity.

In recognition of her immense contribution to promote the cause of human rights she was coopted as one of the honorable members of National Human Rights Commission in 2019 by President of Bangladesh.

She carried out onerous responsibility as a govt.

appointed legal prosecutor of historically important Bangabandhu and four national leaders' murder cases.

To provide the legal assistance to the deprived and helpless prisoners, she founded by her own initiative a charitable and nonpolitical organization named as Legal Assistance to Helpless Prisoners and Persons (LAHP).
 
She is also familiar for her active association with a good number of charitable and welfare-oriented organizations including Inner Wheel, a widely recognized international Women's voluntary service provider.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey's inflation hovers near 60pc after policy U-turn
CCCI signs business deal with Sonali Bank
NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage
NBR reduces fees for land registration
Pran Dairy signs deal with Krishi Bank
Walton gets Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022
GIB inks deal with KMB Int'l Money Transfer
Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft