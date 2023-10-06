

Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson



Aftab obtained master's degree in political science and LLB from University of Dhaka and thereafter got herself involved in legal profession.



She has been in the legal profession for over last 26 years and acquired reputation for her professional acumen and dexterity.

In recognition of her immense contribution to promote the cause of human rights she was coopted as one of the honorable members of National Human Rights Commission in 2019 by President of Bangladesh.



She carried out onerous responsibility as a govt.



appointed legal prosecutor of historically important Bangabandhu and four national leaders' murder cases.



To provide the legal assistance to the deprived and helpless prisoners, she founded by her own initiative a charitable and nonpolitical organization named as Legal Assistance to Helpless Prisoners and Persons (LAHP).



She is also familiar for her active association with a good number of charitable and welfare-oriented organizations including Inner Wheel, a widely recognized international Women's voluntary service provider.



