

IBTRA commences 156th internship programme



Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank attended a session as chief guest on Wednesday, says a press release.



Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President, Md. Mahfuzul Karim and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice Presidents of the bank also attended the programme.

A total of 101 students from different public and private universities are participating in the programme.



Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) commenced 156th Internship Programme.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank attended a session as chief guest on Wednesday, says a press release.Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President, Md. Mahfuzul Karim and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice Presidents of the bank also attended the programme.A total of 101 students from different public and private universities are participating in the programme.