IBTRA commences 156th internship programme
Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) commenced 156th Internship Programme.
Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank attended a session as chief guest on Wednesday, says a press release.
Presided over by Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President, Md. Mahfuzul Karim and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice Presidents of the bank also attended the programme.
A total of 101 students from different public and private universities are participating in the programme.