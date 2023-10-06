

Sonali Bank signs agreement with Barishal University



The signing ceremony was held at Kobi Jibanananda Das auditorium of the university recently, says a press release.



CEO and Managing Director, Sonali Bank PLC Md. Afzal Karim attended the signing ceremony as chief guest while Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr. Md. Sadequl Arefin presided over the programme.

Among others, University Treasurer, Professor Dr Mohammad Baduzzaman Bhuiyan, General Managers, Sonali Bank PLC Md. Nurun Nabi, Gopal Chandra Golder and Registrar of the University Supravat Halder were present in the program as special guest.



Under the agreement, Students of Barishal University can pay their various fees and charges through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services staying at home.



