Customers now can exchange old Samsung fridges for new

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Leading consumer electronics brand Samsung has just introduced the 'BIG Exchange Offer,' bringing a lucrative opportunity for its customers to exchange their current Samsung refrigerator models with a brand new one at a discounted value!  

Samsung's BIG Exchange Offer presents an excellent opportunity for people across Bangladesh to equip their homes with the advanced models of Samsung's refrigerators at an amazing deal, says a press release.

The month-long BIG Exchange offer will continue till October 31, next. Customers can visit the stores at Transcom Electronics, Fair Electronics Limited, Rangs Electronic Ltd., and avail of the exciting BIG Exchange Offer.

Under the offer, customers willing to exchange their current refrigerator model with a new Samsung refrigerator will get exchange benefits, worth BDT 3,000 to BDT 23,000, depending on the condition of the refrigerators.

The Exchange offer will be applicable to a range of Samsung Refrigerator models.

Customers purchasing Samsung's 465L Twin Cooling refrigerator (RT47 models) through the exchange offer will get Exchange value up to BDT 18,000.

Additionally, Samsung's Side by Side Refrigerator with SpaceMax Technology (RS72 & RS74 models) are available at up to BDT 20,000 and BDT 23,000 Exchange value, respectively, via the offer.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business - Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Electronics, said, "Samsung always focuses on making its newest innovations available to consumers in a hassle-free manner.

That is exactly why we introduced the BIG Exchange Offer. We hope that more consumers will now be able to use Samsung's technologies without worrying about the price point."



