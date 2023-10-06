

IFI Foundation holds 23rd mgmt board meeting



The 23rd meeting of the management board of Islamic Finance and Investment Foundation was held at IFIL Head Office in Dhaka on Wednesday with IFI Foundation Chairman Mostanser Billa in the chair, says a press release.Among others, members of the management board of the foundation Abul Quasem Haider, Afzalur Rahman, Md. Shamsuzzaman and Member Secretary of the management board of the foundation and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.