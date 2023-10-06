

Dhaka Bank, BIP, Visa launch co-branded credit cards



It was launched at the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning (ICURP)-2023, held at Pan pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka recently, in a meaningful collaboration between a local private bank and the national professional organization of the Planners of the country established in 1974, says a press release.



Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP and Speaker of the National Parliament, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, was present during the event and gave her valuable speech as the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning-2023, "ICURP 2023".

State Minister to Planning, GoB, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Alam and Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation was the special guest in the closing ceremony of ICURP 2-23.



Md. Mostaque Ahmed - Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer of Dhaka Bank Limited, H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman- Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank limited, Ashish Chakraborty Director, Business Development - South Asia Visa, Siraj Siddiquey (shakil) - Director, Head of Products and Solutions South Asia and other Senior Officials from the concerned organizations were present during the launching ceremony.



Mohammad Abu Jafar (Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited) said, " Dhaka Bank limited is glad to be starting this co-brand program with BIP.



I believe the Dhaka Bank Limited and BIP Visa co-brand credit cards will successfully provide different stakeholders of BIP access into our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, giving a comprehensive financial tool which comes with a number of value added services and benefits."



We want to be a part of the Digital & Developing Bangladesh and contribute to bringing larger clientele under the digital banking platform.



This co-brand credit card is available in signature and platinum variant for the officials, members, and employees of the associated organizations of BIP.



The exclusive credit cards will allow seamless cross-border transactions and offer a range of benefits and features , including 1st year zero issuance fee, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions per year, secured EMV card, complimentary meet & greet service access, Free access to Balaka Executive Lounge at Dhaka International Airport, Buy 1 Get 1 Free buffet fine dining offers at all 5 star standard hotels, Purchase reward points, Access to 1300+ Airport Lounges, Accidental Insurance coverage up to taka Four million, great discounts at thousands of partner lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants among others etc.



A co-brand credit card was jointly unveiled by Mohammad Abu Jafar - Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited and Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon - President, Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP).It was launched at the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning (ICURP)-2023, held at Pan pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka recently, in a meaningful collaboration between a local private bank and the national professional organization of the Planners of the country established in 1974, says a press release.Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP and Speaker of the National Parliament, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, was present during the event and gave her valuable speech as the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning-2023, "ICURP 2023".State Minister to Planning, GoB, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Alam and Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation was the special guest in the closing ceremony of ICURP 2-23.Md. Mostaque Ahmed - Deputy Managing Director and Chief Emerging Market Officer of Dhaka Bank Limited, H. M. Mostafizur Rahaman- Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Business Division of Dhaka Bank limited, Ashish Chakraborty Director, Business Development - South Asia Visa, Siraj Siddiquey (shakil) - Director, Head of Products and Solutions South Asia and other Senior Officials from the concerned organizations were present during the launching ceremony.Mohammad Abu Jafar (Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited) said, " Dhaka Bank limited is glad to be starting this co-brand program with BIP.I believe the Dhaka Bank Limited and BIP Visa co-brand credit cards will successfully provide different stakeholders of BIP access into our smooth and hassle-free payment platform, giving a comprehensive financial tool which comes with a number of value added services and benefits."We want to be a part of the Digital & Developing Bangladesh and contribute to bringing larger clientele under the digital banking platform.This co-brand credit card is available in signature and platinum variant for the officials, members, and employees of the associated organizations of BIP.The exclusive credit cards will allow seamless cross-border transactions and offer a range of benefits and features , including 1st year zero issuance fee, zero renewal fee upon 18 transactions per year, secured EMV card, complimentary meet & greet service access, Free access to Balaka Executive Lounge at Dhaka International Airport, Buy 1 Get 1 Free buffet fine dining offers at all 5 star standard hotels, Purchase reward points, Access to 1300+ Airport Lounges, Accidental Insurance coverage up to taka Four million, great discounts at thousands of partner lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants among others etc.