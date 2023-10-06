Video
NCC Bank donates agri materials to Kushtia farmers

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among 500 marginal farmers of Kushtia as part of its corporate social responsibility to increase agricultural production.

Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia Md Ehetsham Reza attended the ceremony as chief guest while Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam presided over the ceremony.

They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Kushtia recently, says a press release.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Partha Partim Shill, Deputy Director of Agricultural Extension Department Dr. Hayet Mahmud and Founder and Executive Director of Wave Foundation Mohosin Ali were also present as special guest on the occasion.
 
Besides, SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam along with Manager and Officers of Kushtia Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia Md. Ehetsham Reza considered this agriculture material distribution as great initiative of NCC Bank and said that marginal farmers of Kushtia districts will be benefited through these activities and it will be helpful to develop the economic condition of the farmer of this area also.

Deputy Managing Director Md. Mahbub Alam said that NCC bank is working for food security of our country as announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister.

In this continuation NCC Bank is supporting to the marginal farmers to cultivate single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility.

He hoped that, NCC Bank will provide agricultural machinery as well as advance technology equipment to the farmers at free of cost to develop our total agricultural production in near future.



