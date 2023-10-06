Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

President Marcos lifts cap on Philippines' rice prices

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

MANILA, Oct 5: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos lifted a price ceiling on rice Wednesday, weeks after capping the cost of the staple to support poor households.

In early September, Marcos set the maximum retail price of regular milled rice at 41 pesos ($0.72) per kilogramme (2.2 pounds) and 45 pesos for the higher-quality "well-milled" rice.

The measure was criticised by some economists, who warned it could distort the market and lead to shortages.

A member of Marcos's economic team was sacked after she appeared to mock the plan on social media.  

"As of today, we are lifting the price caps on rice, both for the regular milled rice and for the well-milled rice," Marcos said, at an event in Manila where a thousand sacks of "smuggled" rice seized in a raid were distributed to poor families.

Marcos, who is also the agriculture minister, said it was the "appropriate time" to remove the cap since the government was "giving away rice".

Government assistance for farmers and the poor would continue, he said, noting "we still need to fix our agriculture sector".

Rice is a staple in the country of 110 million people, but the nation cannot produce enough and is one of the world's top importers of the grain.

Marcos's government has been struggling to rein in consumer prices, with the year-on-year inflation rate hitting 5.3 percent in August, up from 4.7 percent in July.

Marcos's approval rating has fallen to 65 percent, according to a Pulse Asia Research survey conducted in September after the price ceiling was imposed. That compares with 80 percent in June.

A separate poll showed inflation was the top concern among those surveyed.

Marcos has insisted supply is not a problem and instead blamed hoarders and opportunistic traders for high prices, as well as a ban on rice exports by major producer India and the war in Ukraine.

Political analyst Richard Heydarian said the price cap was "just not working" and the government realised more drastic measures were needed to bring down prices of basic commodities and staple foods.

Economist Victor Abola said the recent start of the rice harvest meant there was "no more need for the price cap".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey's inflation hovers near 60pc after policy U-turn
CCCI signs business deal with Sonali Bank
NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage
NBR reduces fees for land registration
Pran Dairy signs deal with Krishi Bank
Walton gets Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022
GIB inks deal with KMB Int'l Money Transfer
Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft