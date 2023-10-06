

Shippers' Council holds 12th Board Meeting



Presided over by SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim, the meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement.



The Board also decided to send a delegations led by Md. Rezaul Karim for participating in the upcoming "Global Maritime India Summit-2023" to be held in MMRDA Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India from October 17 to 19.

In addition, the meeting formed an Election Board & Election Appellate Board for conducting the election of SCB Board of Directors for the term 2024 and 2025 and fixed date, time and place of the election.



Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.



