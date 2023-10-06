Video
BPRA holds workshop on PR in digital era

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

A workshop on "PR in the Digital Era: How PR Professionals Can Transform" was jointly organized by Bangladesh Public Relations Association (BPRA) and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) at the ULAB Campus, Dhanmondi, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Aimed at educating and transforming the PR Professionals to cope with the challenges and opportunities of 4th industrial revolution, around 80 PR professionals from different organizations attended the workshop.

Justin Green, distinguished global PR Expert and President and CEO of Global Alliance, was the keynote speaker at the workshop.

He presented the prevalent phenomenon, significance, and future of PR of various countries around the world.  

He also emphasized on the digital platform in public relations. He advised the PR professionals should be more cautious than ever before.

Professor Jude William Genilo, Pro-VC of ULAB, Bazlul Haque Rana, President and Md. Moniruzzaman Tipu, Secretary General of BPRA, also focused on the details of public relations and its digital transformation.

The workshop ended with the question-answer episode. Green replied the queries of the PR professionals present in the workshop.



