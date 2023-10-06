Video
24 clients receive Sonali Life Ins raffle draw prizes

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Sonali Life Insurance Company Ltd, the fastest growing life sector company of the country, on Monday distributed attractive raffle draw gifts including Gold Chain and air ticket among the winners in a ceremony.

A total of 24 lucky policy owners of the company, in three different categories, have won Gold Chain and air tickets for India to watch the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup-2023.

The attractive raffle draw was arranged as part of different programs, undertaken by the company marking its 10th founding anniversary. The raffle draw was held in a ceremony recently, says a press release.

The dreamer and founder director of Sonali Life Insurance, also former President of BGMEA, Mostafa Golam Quddus formally handed over the prize items among the winners while the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mir Rashed Bin Aman and senior officials concerned were present on the occasion along with a number of customers.

Addressing on the occasion, Mostafa Golam Quddus said the Sonali Life always take various move to inspire and honor its valued customers and the raffle draw arrangement was as part of the moves.

"The effort of Sonali Life to alleviate the negative impressions of people about the country's insurance sector, is moving on successfully and the trust of the clients on Sonali Life and continued growth of the company in almost every indexes proving it today", Quddus said.

15 lucky policy owners have won gold chain while 9 other have won air ticket for India to watch the ongoing World Cup Crocket.

Winners expressed their gratification and gratitude to the Sonali Life management for giving them honor and stimulus in such a wonderful way.



