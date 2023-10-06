Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US jobseekers face tougher search despite robust market

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: For the past year, Taylor Simpson has been searching for a stable job while working part-time, but she is struggling to find a position she likes even though companies are hiring.

As hiring in the United States cools, jobseekers like 24-year-old Simpson have a harder time finding suitable work, even as data suggests the labor market remains strong.

The number of applications per job posting surged by around 40 percent from a year ago on employment platform ZipRecruiter in the second quarter, said the company's chief economist Julia Pollak.

The numbers have remained elevated in the months since, due to an increase in applicants and a drop in jobs advertised, she added.

"No one could have expected the sort of labor shortage re-hiring frenzy in 2021 to 2022 to last," she told AFP.

Yet, despite the cooling, the share of openings is relatively high compared with before the pandemic, noted economist Jadrian Wooten of jobs platform Monster.

"At this very moment, we're kind of exactly at the midpoint threshold," Pollak told AFP.

Workers are quitting jobs at around the pre-pandemic rate and job growth hovers at 2019 levels.

But the market could be weaker than it seems.

Official job growth figures have been revised downwards -- on average by 47,000 -- for the past eight months consecutively.

One factor is the rapid pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, which lift borrowing costs and can dampen the hiring associated with business expansion.

As it takes time for policy changes to affect the economy, companies and analysts flag uncertainty in the outlook.

If indicators like the employment of temporary workers and manufacturing overtime hours continue to fall, this could bode ill for the world's top economy.

A job market slump can trigger a cycle where Americans cut back on spending, in turn reducing demand for goods and services.
Simpson, who works part-time at a general goods store to make ends meet, said she is "on edge."

Supervisors are pushing for staff to take fuller lunch breaks, she said, requiring them to clock out from their shift and eating into hourly pay.

"I've had in the past where my hours are just reduced without my wanting to," she said of the past two years.

"And then eventually I'm just not on the schedule at all."

Such situations nudge her to look harder for another job, and she is trying to land one that allows remote work.

"In this market, everybody wants to work from home," she said, adding that such roles are "very competitive."

The job market has changed from the last two decades, said Wooten of Monster.

People previously had trouble changing jobs during slowdowns -- such as in a recession -- where fewer roles were available.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Turkey's inflation hovers near 60pc after policy U-turn
CCCI signs business deal with Sonali Bank
NRBC Bank assists 2 students of DU, Notre Dame Collage
NBR reduces fees for land registration
Pran Dairy signs deal with Krishi Bank
Walton gets Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2022
GIB inks deal with KMB Int'l Money Transfer
Citizens Bank re-elects Towfika Aftab as Chairperson


Latest News
Messi called up for Argentina qualifiers despite injury
Two bodies recovered from Teesta in Lalmonirhat
More rains likely across the country over next 3 days
Lightning kills uncle, nephew in Gafargaon
PM to brief media on UNGA session Friday afternoon
Mud wall collapse leaves couple dead in Gazipur
Pakistan brace for Netherlands challenge amid form, injury and off-field concerns
Seven killed, 40 injured in Mumbai residential building fire
India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets to reach Asian Games cricket final
Unidentified woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Most Read News
Ryad Hossain EduCare, an online teaching platform for jobs seeker
World Teacher's Day celebrated in Debiganj
Cricketers feel embarrassed by 'awful headlines': Sujon
Garment workers block road in Mirpur's Shewrapara for arrears
'I hav'nt committed any crime, no reason to be afraid'
2 ASIs closed over ex-ACC official's death in custody
New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl
Sheikh Hasina returns in empty hands from America: Fakhrul
Conway, Ravindra hit tons as New Zealand stun England in WC opener
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Complete list of fixtures and timings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft