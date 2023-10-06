Video
Friday, 6 October, 2023
Income tax on foreign workers at DEE exempted

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has exempted foreign nationals engaged in the work of Dhaka Elevated Expressway (DEE) project from income tax on their salaries and allowances up to June 2026.

This information has been revealed in a notification issued by the Internal Resources Division of the  Ministry of Finance on October 3.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, signed the notification which said under the powers given by Income Tax Ordinance 1984, the government has exempted foreign nationals engaged in the construction of Dhaka Elevated Expressway from paying income tax on salaries and allowances from July 1 to June 30 2026.

Dhaka Elevated Expressway is the first elevated expressway project in Bangladesh. This project will start from Shahjalal International Airport and will end at Kutubkhali area of Dhaka-Chittagong highway via Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Syedabad, Jatrabari.

This is the biggest project undertaken by the government to ease traffic congestion in the capital Dhaka.

Its length including connecting roads will be 46.73 km.

In the meantime, the portion of the elevated expressway from Airport to Farmgate was inaugurated on September 2.



