City Bank secures ADB award for fifth consecutive time

Friday, 6 October, 2023, 1:27 PM
Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

City Bank has been awarded the title of 'Leading Partner Bank in Bangladesh' for the fifth consecutive time at the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2023, hosted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Hasan Sharif Ahmed, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Institutions of City Bank, received the award from Steven Beck, Head of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at the ADB, in Singapore recently, said a press release.

The award came in recognition of the City Bank's valuable activities as a partner bank, measured by the number of trade finance transactions carried out in Bangladesh in the last fiscal year (FY23).

City Bank has been participating in the ADB's TSCFP programme as the issuing bank since 2016.

Under the TSCFP programme, ADB provides guarantees and trade loans to partner banks supporting international trade.



