Debt crisis relief for poor countries nowhere near enough: UN







UN trade and development chief Rebeca Grynspan said the issue should feature prominently at next week's meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.



The debt crisis "is an important issue. It has to be discussed", the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) told reporters as she launched its flagship annual economic projections report.

The efforts undertaken within the G20, the World Bank and the IMF to find ways to lower the debt burden of low-income countries are insufficient, Grynspan said. �AFP



GENEVA, Oct 5: Current attempts to resolve the debt crisis swamping poor countries do not go anywhere near far enough given the scale and urgency of the situation, the United Nations warned Wednesday.UN trade and development chief Rebeca Grynspan said the issue should feature prominently at next week's meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.The debt crisis "is an important issue. It has to be discussed", the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) told reporters as she launched its flagship annual economic projections report.The efforts undertaken within the G20, the World Bank and the IMF to find ways to lower the debt burden of low-income countries are insufficient, Grynspan said. �AFP