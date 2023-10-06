Video
Stocks fall as inflation-hit small investors go for cash

Published : Friday, 6 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange declined on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to offload their shares for cushioning the raging inflation.

DSEX, the lead index of the DSE decreased by 1.7 points to 6,261 and the DSES Shariah index also fell by 10.25 points to 1,255. However, the DS-30 index rose by 2.28 points to 2,137 points.

Among the 310 companies traded in the market on this day, the prices of 62 have increased. On the contrary, the share and unit prices of 81 companies decreased. And the share price of 167 companies remains unchanged.

6 crore 90 lakh 10 thousand 368 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market pulling down the transaction to Tk 389.67 crore from Tk 450.98 crore, the transactions on Wedneday.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- BSC, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Emerald Oil, Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Paper, Deshbandhu Polymer, Gemini Sea Food, HR Textile, Fu-Wang Food and Republic Insurance.

The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Khulna Printing, BSC, Libra Infusion, Bengal Windsor, Ambi Pharma, OIMEX Electrode, Sonali Ansh Industries, Renwick Yognesar, Apex Spinning and HR Textiles.

The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Emerald Well, Northern Islami Insurance, United Insurance, Apex Food, Reliance Insurance, BGIC, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Meghna Cement, Paramount Insurance and Crystal Insurance.

At CSE, its lead index decreased by 19.21 points to 18,531. Shares and units of 130 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased in 29, decreased in 49 and remained unchanged in 52.

At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 10.61 crore against Tk 22.86 crore transaction on Wednesday.



