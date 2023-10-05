

Green chilli prices fluctuate amid bad weather, import woes



Having risen to Tk 250 to Tk 280 per kg a week ago, the price has remained relatively stable since, as reported by both traders and consumers. A visit to Karwan Bazar in the capital on Tuesday revealed that green chillies are currently being sold for Tk 240 to Tk 260 per kilogram in both wholesale and retail markets. Just two days earlier, on Sunday, in the same market, green chillies were available for Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kilogram. A week ago, on Thursday, they were being sold for Tk 130 per kilogram.



A couple of months ago, during Eid al-Azha, the price of green chillies experienced a sudden increase in the country's market.

At one point, due to yield loss and a crisis pretext, the price of green chillies exceeded Tk 1,000 per kilogram. To address this situation, the government allowed the import of green chillies from India, gradually stabilizing the product's price. However, the green chilli market is now once again experiencing instability.



Traders report that there is currently limited local production of green chillies, and with continuous rains damaging crops, demand is being met through imported green chillies. Consequently, if the border remains closed, green chilli prices are expected to rise.



Md Roni, a retail chilli seller in Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, informed the Daily Observer that there is currently no local chilli available in the market; it's all Indian chilli. Due to the border closure for two days, the price of chilli has increased, but it is expected to decrease again next week.



Another seller named Anisul Islam stated, "A week ago, I sold Indian green chillies for Tk 120 per kilogram, but the next day, I sold them for Tk 240 to Tk 270 due to limited imports. When asked about the possibility of further price increases, he stated that it's difficult to predict price fluctuations in green materials. Prices will depend on supply; if it's sufficient, prices will drop, and if it's scarce, prices will rise.



Wholesaler Shamsul Alam shared, "Last Wednesday, I sold green chillies for Tk 120 per kilogram. With the border closure, prices have increased to Tk 240 to Tk 260." When asked about the reasons for the price fluctuations, he attributed them to the low supply of local chillies due to crop damage from rains. Instead of 20 tonnes, only 10 tonnes of chillies are available. Therefore, the green chilli market is heavily reliant on imports, with prices increasing when the border is closed and decreasing when it's open.



However, buyers are attributing the market's instability to traders' manipulation and a lack of government oversight. A buyer named Mofizul Alam stated, "Even though the market price increases, farmers don't benefit; it's the importers and wholesalers who raise prices. Despite government supervision, they remain unchecked. Not only are green chillies expensive, but everything else as well. Yet, ordinary consumers must purchase these items, even at higher prices."



Meanwhile, over the past week, the price of garlic has decreased. Currently, Indian garlic is selling for Tk 180 per kilogram, down by Tk 40, and domestic garlic is priced at Tk 200, reduced by Tk 20.



Reazuddin Bazar in Chattogram stands as the largest wholesale market for green chillies. Trucks from various regions, including Kushtia, Pabna, Magura, Bogra, and Jamalpur, bring this essential kitchen item to the market, from where it is distributed to retailers in Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.



Farooq Shibli, the general secretary of Reazuddin Bazar Artaddar Samiti, stated, "Chilli plants in different parts of the country have suffered damage due to extreme drought and rain, resulting in reduced yields. The sudden supply shortage in the market has caused traders to buy chillies at higher prices."



SM Nazer Hossain, president of the Chattogram Division of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), attributed the price surge to 'syndicates' and called on the government to strengthen monitoring. He remarked, "Sudden price surges have become commonplace. The price of green chillies is being manipulated by syndicates. The government should intensify monitoring in areas where chilli supply is blocked and regulate the purchase price of green chillies."



