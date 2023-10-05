If necessary we will also impose sanctions on other countries: FM







He said if necessary Bangladesh could also impose sanctions on other countries.



The Foreign Minister made these remarks in his first interaction with newsmen hours after his return home from the United States and UK along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

"We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction on us, can't we? Of course we can," Momen said.



Momen reiterated the government view that there was no reason to worry about the US visa policy while it mounted no pressure on Dhaka.



Replying to a question, the Foreign Minister said if necessary Bangladesh can also impose sanctions on other countries.



Responding to a question related to the new US visa policy for Bangladesh, the Minister said

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said the US government would not back the political parties which intend not to participate in the Bangladesh's upcoming general elections.



"The USA will not be with parties which would not join the polls," he said.



"They (US) told us that they are not supporting any particular (political) party (in Bangladesh either)," Momen said.



The Foreign Minister said Washington believes that election is the only way to change any government and "we also want democratic government".



The Foreign Minister said the US declared the new visa policy to help the Bangladesh government to conduct a free, fair and violence free election.



"They (the US) believe in democracy, they want democratic government, (and) we also want democratic government," he added.



Asked if Dhaka was preparing to issue any such visa sanction on other countries the Foreign Minister said, "If required we will (impose sanction), what's the hurry! You will know it at right time".



Replying to another query, the Foreign Minister said during the visit in the US and the UK, the Bangladesh delegation headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina interacted with many foreigners on different matters.



He said Bangladesh has multifaceted relations with the US and the two countries routinely discuss issues like climate change, regulated migration, Rohingya crisis and security issues.



Momen also said many countries including the USA, France, the UK and other countries from Europe come to Bangladesh for selling their own products.



Responding to a question, he said, if people cast their votes that will be considered as free and fair election.



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage and she has the confidence (to hold free, fair polls)," Momen added.



