Sultana Kamal new TIB Chair

Home Front Page

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prominent human rights advocate Advocate Sultana Kamal has been elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

She takes over this new role from Prof Dr Perveen Hasan.

This transition was announced during the 117th BoT meeting, convened at TIB's Dhanmondi office on October 3, TIB said on Wednesday.

The Board expressed its profound appreciation to Professor Dr Perveen Hasan for her invaluable contributions to TIB's anti-corruption initiatives during her tenure.

Advocate Sultana Kamal brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as TIB's Chairperson and as a BoT Member.

Her illustrious career includes serving as an Advisor to the Caretaker Government in 2006, an extended tenure as the Executive Director of 'Ain o Salish Kendra' from 2001 to 2016, and legal counsel for the United Nations.

Additionally, she is the founding President of the Foundation for Human Rights Culture. She is an alumna of the University of Dhaka, and was one of the founders of the Bangladesh Field Hospital in Tripura, India, during the 1971 Liberation War.

Mahfuz Anam serves as the Treasurer of the BoT, with Dr Tasneem Arefa Siddiqui as the General Secretary.

The board also includes members such as Senior Advocate Tawfique Nawaz, renowned literary figure and educator Abul Momen, Prof Dr. Fakrul Alam, Advocate Susmita Chakma, Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, the founder of the floating hospital 'Jibon Tori,' and Philip Gain, the founding Director of Society for Environment and Human Development (SEHD).

Together, they will continue to steer TIB's efforts in promoting transparency and combating corruption in Bangladesh.    �UNB



