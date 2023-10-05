Video
Only President's clemency can allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad: Law Minister

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday that the government did not discuss with BNP about allowing the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for medical treatment.

He said that only president's clemency can allow  BNP's ailing chairperson Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for advanced medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters at his office, he said the question of Khaleda seeking treatment abroad was now a legal matter for the courts. There is no political aspect in this issue, he said.

Flanked by Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, and Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, the Law Minister said 'top criminal'      

Tofail Ahmed Joseph was  released following the President's clemency after he had pleaded guilty.

The Law Minister said that there was no legal option under Section 401 of CrPC for the government to allow  former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to go abroad.

He said that the government had imposed the conditions that she has to stay at home and not go abroad as the government desired to see the success of her treatment in Bangladesh.

He said that no meeting was held with BNP for setting the conditions.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presented false, baseless and misleading information over the matter at a press conference," said the Law Minister.

About the government's stance, he said, "Our position on this matter is crystal clear: the terms of her suspension of punishment were that she must receive treatment staying at her home, and she cannot go abroad."

"It's a legal matter, there's no question of politics here. Her (Khaleda Zia's) family had filed an application, which has been disposed of. It was not in the law that she will be allowed to go abroad through this application. There was already the  condition that she cannot go abroad, there is no possibility to change it," he said.

Asked whether there is any scope to change Khaleda Zia's conditional release, the Law Minister said if the condition is given, it should be obeyed. "I think the Prime Minister has done whatever is possible for her, there is no scope to use the power again."

Replying to another question the Law Minister said if anyone seeks the President's clemency, he/she has to confess the guilt. "It is a constitutional right that anyone can appeal to the President."

On October 1, the Law Ministry rejected an application of Khaleda Zia's family seeking permission to send her abroad for medical treatment.

The 78-year-old former Prime Minister is suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.



