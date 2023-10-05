Video
Hasina, Biden discussed improving BD, US ties: John Kirby

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden discussed the "importance of improving bilateral relationship between the two countries across a range of issues, including climate change."

Replying to a question at a White House press briefing, he said, "They did talk about the importance of free and fair elections on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit in New Delhi, India."  

He was asked about the present relationship between the US and Bangladesh and Joe Biden's pull-side meeting with Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi last month.

Asked about US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and whether Delhi-Ottawa ties were discussed, Kirby said that Washington would "certainly leave it to those two countries to talk about their bilateral relationship."

Asked about US-Bangladesh ties and Joe Biden's pull-side meeting with Sheikh Hasina, he said, "They did talk about the importance of free and fair elections."



