Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:03 AM
Money Laundering Case

Verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent


A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed October 8 to deliver the judgment in a case filed against former managing director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, and 13 others for allegedly laundering money abroad and amassing wealth illegally.

On completion of arguments of both sides, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-10 set the judgement date said ACC prosecutor, Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.
PK Halder, the prime accused of the case, was arrested in Ashoknagar, India on May 14 last year.

Thirteen other accused are Sukumar Mridha, a lawyer of PK Halder, Sukumar's daughter Anindita Mridha, associate Abantika Baral and cousin Shankha Bepari, PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder and brother Pritish Kumar Halder, and his associates Purnima Rani Halder, Amitav Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohon Roy, Uttam Kumar Mistri and Swapan Kumar Mistri.

Of them, Sukumar, Anindita, Abantika and Shankha were arrested earlier and are now in jail custody while PK Halder and nine others have been shown absconding in the case.

Among the arrested, Sukumar, Shankha and Anindita made confessional statements earlier.

During Wednesday's hearing, the defence told the court that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges brought against their clients and sought acquittal for the clients from the charges of the case.

Earlier, the prosecution completed their arguments and sought the highest punishment for PK Halder and 13 others in the case.
The court earlier recorded statements of 108 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

Investigation Officer Md Salahuddin, also a Deputy Director of ACC, on February 10 last year submitted charge sheet to the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka against PK Halder and 13 others.



