Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM returns ending tour to USA, UK

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

PM returns ending tour to USA, UK

PM returns ending tour to USA, UK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday returned home from London after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and the UK.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 12:15pm.

Earlier, on her way back home from London, the prime minister roamed every nook and corner of the flight, exchanged pleasantries with the passengers and also took pictures with them.

She spent some good moments with the passengers as some returnees were seen becoming emotional by getting their premier beside them and took selfies with her.

Several women passengers were also seen hugging the prime minister.

The flight previously departed from the London Heathrow Airport around 09:10 pm (London time) on October 3.

Before that, the prime minister reached London, the capital city of the United Kingdom from Washington DC, on September 30 by a British Airways aircraft.

In London from September 30 to October 3, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi community.

She also had several courtesy meetings with some dignitaries including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business.

During her stay in New York from September 17-22, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events.

In Washington DC from September 23-29, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the United States and visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Green chilli prices fluctuate amid bad weather, import woes
If necessary we will also impose sanctions on other countries: FM
Sultana Kamal new TIB Chair
Only President's clemency can allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad: Law Minister
Hasina, Biden discussed improving BD, US ties: John Kirby
Verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
16 die, 2,564 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
PM returns ending tour to USA, UK


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft