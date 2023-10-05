Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Five N-districts face floods as Teesta swells: FFWC

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Flood is likely in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha districts  as the Teesta River may cross its danger level in 24-48 hours from Wednesday morning due to the onrush of upstream water, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center(FFWC).  

Lalmonirhat district administration has called upon the residents of the Teesta region to evacuate safely and make all necessary preparations.

India's Central Water Commission (CWC) has confirmed the damage of  the Chungthang Dam on the Teesta River in North Sikkim.
Simultaneously, the Sikkim region may experience heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Rainfall has been persistent in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram, and Rangpur districts since yesterday night.

The low-lying areas along the left and right banks of the Teesta in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, and Gaibandha districts are expected to be inundated.

This poses a severe threat to seasonal crops, with a risk of substantial losses.

The district and upazila administration have alerted people and asked them to evacuate to designated flood shelters.

Hatibandha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazir Hossain and Aditmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer GR Sarwar said they have taken proactive measures.

They said they have urged people's representatives in the river area to disseminate information through various means, including public announcements via loudspeakers (miking).

"People in low-lying areas, including those have livestock, have been instructed to prepare for evacuation to flood shelters. We are fully prepared to manage any situation that may arise," said Nazir.

Sunil Kumar, Executive Engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, expressed concern about the recurrence of floods in the Teesta region due to upstream water.

"This region may face heavy floods again and are monitoring the situation," he said.

At least 23 army personnel and 20 civilians went missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Teesta river, NDTV reports on Wednesday quoting the Army and the local administration.

A statement by the Army's Eastern Command has said some establishments along Lachen valley have been affected, it said.

"Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway," the statement said.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Green chilli prices fluctuate amid bad weather, import woes
If necessary we will also impose sanctions on other countries: FM
Sultana Kamal new TIB Chair
Only President's clemency can allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad: Law Minister
Hasina, Biden discussed improving BD, US ties: John Kirby
Verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
16 die, 2,564 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
PM returns ending tour to USA, UK


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft