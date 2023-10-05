Video
People will get RNPP power from 2025: Yeafesh Osman

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Shahnaj Begum from Rooppur, Iswardi, Pabna

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman said on Wednesday that the country would get electricity from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) from 2025.

"We could be able to get electricity from this plant after completion of the mammoth task of transmission and distribution work, however, we hope that it will be commissioned by this time (2025)," the Minister told the reporter at the plant site on Wednesday after overseeing the last moment preparation work of the plant.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is going to officially receive a fresh batch of uranium from the Russian contractor, Rosatom, at a formal "Graduation Ceremony" today (5th September), where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin will join virtually as it will make Bangladesh a member of the "nuclear club."

Yeafesh said this plant will contribute 2 percent  to our GDP.

"We are working here for last seven years to complete this project. Now, we are set to loading fuel on October 5 and before that we sat with the power division and other entities concerned," he said.

" In order to complete of this mammoth task as per schedule, all of our officials and workers engaged themselves day and night, and we have set an unprecedented example in nuclear power industry as it takes 10 to 12 years" he added.

 He further said, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we were be able to do it, now it is the task of related other sectors.

"The North Bengal will get priority to get electricity from this plant," he added.

He further mentioned that trial production will begin after the completion of transmission lines and other infrastructure.

Responding to a query, Yeafesh Osman said, "Payment to Russia will begin soon. Additionally, the nuclear power plant area will be a no-fly zone, and the government will take steps to ensure that aircraft do not fly over it."

"We are moving forward towards our dream project, the fuel loading event is one more step closer to fulfilling the dream of generating nuclear power as it is all set to load uranium fuel into the reactor, the Minister said.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of Rosatom Alexy Likhachev will present at the Rooppur site to witness the fuel loading programme.



