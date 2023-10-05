Video
EC concerned with legality not legitimacy of polls: CEC

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday, "The Election Commission (EC) will oversee the legality of the election, not the legitimacy of the election."

He made this comment in the concluding speech of the meeting on 'Free Voting Rights, Role of Candidates and Polling Agents' at the election building in Agargaon.
Habibul Awal said the Election Commission will not fight over the legitimacy of the election. Political society and political leadership will fight over the issue of legitimacy in the election. Politicians have to speak.

CEC said, "In contested elections EC can play the role of a referee. All other responsibilities go to the political parties. Their strong position makes the election participatory."

Habibul Awal commented, "Who participates in the election and who does not is not our headache. If a large number of voters come and vote, then we can call it a participatory election."

"It is not our duty to bring anyone to the polls. However, we have invited political parties for dialogue many times, sent DEO letters. There is nothing more we can do," he added.

The CEC said, "If one per cent exercise their rights to vote and 99 per cent don't, the election will be legally valid but legitimacy may be questionable. We will not bother with legitimacy."

"We are concerned whether voters can enter the polling stations and exercise their rights to vote safely," Awal said.
 
Regarding the holding of national elections in more than one day, he said, "In Bangladesh contest it is very difficult to vote in 42,000 centers in one day. We will welcome such decision."

About foreign delegates in Bangladesh he said, "Whether we agree or not, some people from abroad come and speak here. But we can't go to America and talk about their elections. There may be a reason for this. America may be more powerful than Bangladesh."

"They are coming to our country to speak about our elections. I don't feel too proud when they talk to us about this," he added.



