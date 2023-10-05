Video
PM hopes RNPP to play vital role in building 'Smart Bangladesh'

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday hoped that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) will play an important role in building a Smart Bangladesh alongside making economic growth of the country.

"I believe that Rooppur nuclear power plant will play an important role in the economic development of the country alongside building a smart Bangladesh," she said in a message, on the eve of the nuclear fuel hand-over ceremony (graduation ceremony) for RNPP to be held at the plant site in Pabna tomorrow.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to join the ceremony virtually.

The two leaders are scheduled to join the handover event of the Certificate and Model of Nuclear Fuel through virtual platforms, an official source said.

 In her message, the Premier wished all the development-based activities of RNPP a success and thanked all those involved in the implementation of this mega project.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to build this country as a 'Sonar Bangla' free from hunger and poverty. We are working relentlessly to build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation," she said.

 Noting that the graduation ceremony of RNPP is a milestone in the history of nuclear power in Bangladesh, she said the project has entered its final phase with the supply of nuclear fuel to the first unit of this power plant.

She mentioned that Bangladesh is now a member of the elite nuclear energy club.

 Peaceful use of nuclear energy was the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, adding that he established the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission to that end.

 It paved the way for the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, she continued.

 The Awami League (AL)-led government has prepared a comprehensive master plan for the power system to meet the country's growing electricity demand, she said, adding that to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the government has taken initiatives to use alternative energy like nuclear energy. "For that purpose, we are building RNPP which will supply 2400 megawatts of electricity to the country's national grid," she added.

 The project is going to be successful, ensuring the most advanced security ever invented in cooperation with friendly country Russia, she continued.

 "In this regard, we have strictly followed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines to ensure nuclear safety," the Premier said.

 The Government of Bangladesh is committed to producing clean and reliable electricity and reducing carbon emissions, she said, adding that RNPP will play a leading role in achieving this goal.

 Moreover, the role of clean technology in building a pollution-free and safe world for all is undeniable, she mentioned.

She hoped that this state-of-the-art mega project would meet the country's required electricity, reduce carbon emissions as well as dependency on fossil fuels.

"Another dream has come true with the supply of fuel to the first unit of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. It is a matter of pride and honor for us as a nation," she said gladly.    �BSS



