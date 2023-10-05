Video
Decision on dengue vaccine use after getting NITAC's nod: DGHS

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

After commencing the procurement process for the dengue vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has also initiated procedures for the vaccine's utilization. In order to obtain the necessary approval for the vaccine's use, the DGHS has requested input from the National Immunization Technical Advisory Committee (NITAC).

The decision regarding the vaccine's deployment will be made following the committee's recommendations, as stated by DGHS Additional Director General (Planning and Development), Prof. Ahmedul Kabir, during a virtual press briefing held on Wednesday.

The DGHS official remarked, "Recently, the WHO sanctioned the use of the 'Qdenga' vaccine developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. However, it comes with an age limit condition. This vaccine is not novel, and the WHO advises that it can be employed. Nevertheless, just because the WHO has granted clearance does not necessarily mean it is an ideal vaccine."

"In addition to 'Qdenga,' there is another dengue vaccine known as 'Dengvaxia.' Nonetheless, utilizing these vaccines necessitates a screening process. The Dengvaxia vaccine is effective against only one type of dengue and is not suitable for individuals who have not previously been infected with dengue. Moreover, children under the age of nine are not eligible for this vaccine," he added.

Ahmedul explained, "We have engaged in discussions with NITAC regarding the vaccine. We cannot make any decisions regarding the dengue vaccine without consultation or recommendations. NITAC has expressed its intention to convene a meeting and make a decision. Once they provide their advice, we will convene to make a decision."

In response to a query about when dengue infections might decrease, he stated, "If the temperature does not decrease, dengue infections may not decrease either. Currently, dengue is dependent on temperature. If the rainfall does not subside, we may not witness a reduction."




