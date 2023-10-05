|
‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’
Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Bangladesh Sampadak Forum has said that the recent comment of the United States Ambassador Peter Haas about US visa policy against Bangladesh media is undesirable. A press release signed by Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Ahmed Talukdar of the Forum said it on Wednesday.
The statement said, "Such statement of US envoy creates pressure on the country's independent media and interfere with media freedom."