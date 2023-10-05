Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The government has waived the import tax on the soya meal feed, which is a most important ingredient for producing poultry, fisheries and dairy feed.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Internal Resources Division of Ministry of Finance has recently issued a notification withdrawing the import tax on the ingredient, so that the price of poultry, fisheries and dairy feed can be controlled to tackle price of meat, chicken and fishes.

The stakeholders in this sector have welcomed and appreciated the initiative of the government.

According to the notification issued with the sign of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, also senior secretary to the Internal Resources Division, the government has amended the Section (1) of the Customs Act 1969 and sub-section (1) of the section 126 of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act and Supplementary Tax, 2012.

Bangladesh Agro-Feed Ingredient Importers and Traders Association (BAFITA) Vice President Gias Uddin Khan, also managing director of Astha Feed Industries, told this correspondent that price of the ingredients for poultry, fisheries and dairy feed sector increased indiscriminately in local and international markets due to the War of Russia and Ukraine and Covid-19 pandemic. Some producer countries have stopped producing the ingredients during that period. As a result, price of the feeds started increasing.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’
Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed
4 killed, several injured in road mishaps
BNP road march to reach Ctg today
Trio win chemistry Nobel for ‘quantum dots’ after leak
Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader
BNP trashes Quader’s claim about ‘clandestine’ understating with US
Construction works to be completed in Dec


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft