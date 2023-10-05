Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed







The National Board of Revenue (NBR) under the Internal Resources Division of Ministry of Finance has recently issued a notification withdrawing the import tax on the ingredient, so that the price of poultry, fisheries and dairy feed can be controlled to tackle price of meat, chicken and fishes.



The stakeholders in this sector have welcomed and appreciated the initiative of the government.

According to the notification issued with the sign of NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Munim, also senior secretary to the Internal Resources Division, the government has amended the Section (1) of the Customs Act 1969 and sub-section (1) of the section 126 of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act and Supplementary Tax, 2012.



Bangladesh Agro-Feed Ingredient Importers and Traders Association (BAFITA) Vice President Gias Uddin Khan, also managing director of Astha Feed Industries, told this correspondent that price of the ingredients for poultry, fisheries and dairy feed sector increased indiscriminately in local and international markets due to the War of Russia and Ukraine and Covid-19 pandemic. Some producer countries have stopped producing the ingredients during that period. As a result, price of the feeds started increasing.



