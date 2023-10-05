4 killed, several injured in road mishaps





At least four people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Gazipur, Jhenaidah and Dinajpur.



Our Gazipur Correspondent reports a local madrasa teacher was killed after being hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Kapasia-Kishoreganj Highway at Kapasia upazila in Gazipur district on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, a teacher of Koncher Char Dakhil Madrasa in Monohardi upazila of Narsingdi district.



Quoting locals, Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge HM Lutful Kabir said Nurul was going to his madrasa riding a motorcycle. On the way, when he reached Jolpaitola area, a speeding passenger bus hit him and ran over the teacher, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rushed him to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he said. Later, police seized the bus, however, its driver managed to flee the scene, he added.



Our Jhenaidah Correspondent writes a 35-year-old man died after a bus collided with a pickup van on the Kaliganj-Jashore main road of Kaliganj upazila's Amtola under Jhenaidah early on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, a driver of the pickup van, from Keyapur village of Shariatpur Sadar upazila.



Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, officer of Kaliganj Fire Service Station, said the incident happened when the Jashore-bound "Fuljhuri-Shohag" bus collided with the pickup van, leaving Nazrul critically injured.



Later, Fire Service men rescued him and took him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.



Manjurul Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Barobazar Highway Police Station, said the bus is under police custody, but the driver fled the scene.



Our Dinajpur Correspondent adds a police sub-inspector and his friend were killed in a road accident on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj Highway at Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Tuesday night.



The accident took place at around 8.45pm in Chandpur area at Birampur municipality.



The deceased were identified as Johurul Islam, 38, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Special Branch (SB) of Police in Jaldhaka upazila in Nilphamari, son of Afsar Uddin, a resident of Lakshmipur village, and his friend Monayem Hossain, 38, of Lalpur village under Phulbari upazila in the district.



According to the witnesses and deceased's family members, Johurul along with Munayem was returning home on his motorcycle after testifying in a case in Rajshahi court. On the way, a Naogaon-bound groom carrying microbus hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction, leaving the duo critically injured.



Locals took the injured to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.



