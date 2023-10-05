BNP road march to reach Ctg today







BNP leaders and activists from neighbouring Chandpur, Noakhali, and Feni districts will join the road march.



Starting on the Dhaka-Chattogran Highway at 8 am, the road march is expected to arrive in Chattogram in the afternoon.

BNP will hold a public meeting at Kazir Dewry in the afternoon which is expected to be addressed by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.



To prepare for the road march, local BNP leaders are holding a series of meetings, displaying posters, banners, and festoons prominently at various locations.



The road march will begin with a rally in Kalakchua towards Chattogram. Millions of people from different upazilas of the three organisational districts will join the road march.



BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged party members in Chattogram to come together and create a "tsunami" in Chattogram during the road march tomorrow.



He was speaking as the chief guest at a preparatory meeting of Chattogram divisional BNP ahead of the party's planned road march from Cumilla to Chattogram via Feni and Mirsarai.



