Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP road march to reach Ctg today

Public meeting at Kazir Dewry

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Oct 4: The Road March of main opposition BNP will arrive in Chattogram Port City today from Cumilla as part of its movement for restoration of democracy.

BNP leaders and activists from neighbouring Chandpur, Noakhali, and Feni districts will join the road march.

Starting on the Dhaka-Chattogran Highway at 8 am, the road march is expected to arrive in Chattogram in the afternoon.

BNP will hold a public meeting at Kazir Dewry in the afternoon which is expected to be addressed by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

To prepare for the road march, local BNP leaders are holding a series of meetings, displaying posters, banners, and festoons prominently at various locations.

The road march will begin with a rally in Kalakchua towards Chattogram. Millions of people from different upazilas of the three organisational districts will join the road march.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged party members in Chattogram to come together and create a "tsunami" in Chattogram during the road march tomorrow.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a preparatory meeting of Chattogram divisional BNP ahead of the party's planned road march from Cumilla to Chattogram via Feni and Mirsarai.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’
Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed
4 killed, several injured in road mishaps
BNP road march to reach Ctg today
Trio win chemistry Nobel for ‘quantum dots’ after leak
Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader
BNP trashes Quader’s claim about ‘clandestine’ understating with US
Construction works to be completed in Dec


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft