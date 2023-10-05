

Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader



"BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presented false and distorted information over the country's legal matters before the nation," he said in a statement.



Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul and other BNP leaders are out to make ill-efforts to mislead the nation by making limitless falsehood over the party chief Begum Khaleda Zia's illness.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed the highest generosity and liberalism to graft case convict Begum Khaleda Zia allowing her to stay at her home and take advanced treatment from the country's most modern hospital in an executive order postponing her jail term.



Showing such generosity to a convict is a rare example not only in Bangladesh but also in the entire world, he mentioned.



Fakhrul not is only undermining the generosity showed by the Premier but also they are making irresponsible and inciting comments over the country's law, justice and constitution.



Without following proper legal procedures, BNP is carrying out evil attempts to fish in troubled water capitalizing on Khaleda's illness to gain political interest.



About Fakhrul's allegation of showing political vengeance and pushing opposition towards death, Quader said according to the historical accounts, BNP founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975. �BSS



