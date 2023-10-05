Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader

Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday strongly condemned and protested BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks over the country's existing law and judicial process.

"BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presented false and distorted information over the country's legal matters before the nation," he said in a statement.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul and other BNP leaders are out to make ill-efforts to mislead the nation by making limitless falsehood over the party chief Begum Khaleda Zia's illness.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed the highest generosity and liberalism to graft case convict Begum Khaleda Zia allowing her to stay at her home and take advanced treatment from the country's most modern hospital in an executive order postponing her jail term.

Showing such generosity to a convict is a rare example not only in Bangladesh but also in the entire world, he mentioned.

Fakhrul not is only undermining the generosity showed by the Premier but also they are making irresponsible and inciting comments over the country's law, justice and constitution.

Without following proper legal procedures, BNP is carrying out evil attempts to fish in troubled water capitalizing on Khaleda's illness to gain political interest.

About Fakhrul's allegation of showing political vengeance and pushing opposition towards death, Quader said according to the historical accounts, BNP founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman was involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


‘US envoy’s statement creates pressure, interfere with media freedom’
Govt lifts duty on import of soya meal feed
4 killed, several injured in road mishaps
BNP road march to reach Ctg today
Trio win chemistry Nobel for ‘quantum dots’ after leak
Fakhrul presents false, distorted information over law: Quader
BNP trashes Quader’s claim about ‘clandestine’ understating with US
Construction works to be completed in Dec


Latest News
Taiwan cancels flights, shuts schools ahead of typhoon
Asian Games Cricket: Bangladesh reach semifinal with dramatic two-run victory over Malaysia
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Quader castigates Fakhrul for presenting distorted information over law
Small and cottage industry fair launched in Panchagarh
'Did New Delhi say Bangladesh doesn't need election,' Fakhrul asks Quader
Ben Stokes doubtful for New Zealand clash
Men's kabaddi team lose to Chinese Taipei
Gold prices drop by Tk 1,167 per bhori
'We can also give sanction to those who will give sanction to us': FM
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
Warrant against Badiul Alam's brother-in-law over attack on Barnicat's motorcade
How climate change is affecting our agriculture  
'Muhammad Raj serves homeless patients'
Two children burnt to death in sleep by 'rival'
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Are Kosovo and Serbia on the brink of war?
PM returns home ending her 16-day tour in USA, UK
Hasina, Biden discussed importance of free, fair polls in Bangladesh
Ex-ACC official dies in Ctg police custody
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft