Thursday, 5 October, 2023, 7:01 AM
BNP trashes Quader’s claim about ‘clandestine’ understating with US

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday trashed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader's comment about a 'clandestine' understating with the US, saying the Awami League leaders are big liars.

"They (AL) have become so much scared and puzzled that their General Secretary has said there's no fear as an understanding (with the US) has been reached behind the scenes. It means you admitted that you were afraid for so long," he said.

Speaking at a convention of professionals, the BNP leader said Obaidul Quader talked about understanding with the US.
 "There're very few liars like you in the world. No big liars like you can be found in the world. You have outshined Goebbels."

He recalled that Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen earlier falsely claimed that the Prime Minister had discussions and a meeting with the US President during the G-20 summit in India. "We all know how they ran after (Biden) to take pictures."

"The AL General Secretary also said Delhi is there, so are we. I want to ask him what he meant. Has Delhi told you to continue your misdeeds and there's no need for an election? Has Delhi told you to announce the election by force? Then, make it clear," Fakhrul said.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad and Ganotantrik Peshajibi Oikya Parishad arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and the resignation of the current government and holding the next polls under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.

Organisers said that more than 1,500 representatives of various professions, including teachers, doctors, engineers, lawyers, agriculturists and cultural workers, from all over the country participated in the convention.

Fakhrul said they have been carrying out their movement with peaceful programmes, but it doesn't mean they will not hit back if they are attacked.

The BNP leader called upon the professionals to reach out to people and encourage them to take to the streets to restore their voting rights and hold the next election under a non-party-neutral government.    �UNB



