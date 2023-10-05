Video
Home Back Page

CCC Bus Terminal

Construction works to be completed in Dec

Published : Thursday, 5 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 4: The construction works of a bus terminal at Kulgaon under Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) are expected to be completed in December.

"Over 75 per cent works of the project have already been completed," said Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of CCC.

According to CCC sources, the District Administration has handed over 8.16 acres of land at Kulgaon for construction of the bus terminal to CCC in June last.

CCC authorities had taken a project for construction of a bus terminal at Kulgaon for 12 routes of Chattogram north regions.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved Tk 1,268 crore for construction of the terminal in October last year.

The approval came from the weekly ECNEC meeting held at NEC conference room in Dhaka with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The CCC is constructing the terminal in line with Chattogram Development Authority's (CDA) master plan.

The site for bus terminal at Kulgaon had been finalised after the coordination meeting with Roads and Highways Department, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and Department of Environment (DoE).



